Juventus’ transfer target, Giacomo Raspadori, has revealed that he would follow the advice of his agent on deciding his future.

The 22-year-old Sassuolo striker has been one of Juve’s main transfer targets as they search for reinforcements for their team.

The Italy international has been developing well at the home of the Black and Greens, and the Bianconeri believe he can deliver fine performances for them.

This summer could be the most important one in his career, but the striker is not in a hurry to take the next step.

Speaking about his future recently, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “It’s not up to me. It’s early, I don’t know what will happen. My agents know what’s right for me, this company is like a family, we will see what happens in the future.”

Juve FC Says

Raspadori would be a great attacker to add to our squad, especially if Alvaro Morata follows Paulo Dybala through the exit door.

However, we have many young players currently, and Raspadori is like Moise Kean.

Our focus should be on signing players that are much older and experienced enough to lead this team to success immediately after they join.