Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli claims the club has already finalized its January dealings after signing three players.

The Bianconeri had been business this month, acquiring the services of Alberto Costa, a 21-year-old right-back from Vitoria Guimaraes, in addition to signing Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively.

Nevertheless, news reports have been expecting the Bianconeri to pull off one more signing at the back. After all, Juve lost the services of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending injuries and have also parted ways with their former captain Danilo who has now joined Flamengo after rescinding his contract with the club.

However, Giuntoli claims the management is happy with their market, and have decided to slam the door shut, while also ruling out exits.

“We never wanted to sell any players, just integrate the squad with two players in defence and we did it, then also with a striker because Milik wasn’t available,” explained the 52-year-old in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“Our market is over today, so we will be careful about any opportunities.”

However, it is worth mentioning that Giuntoli made the claims ahead of Juve’s Champions League defeat to Benfica which also witnessed Pierre Kalulu’s injury. While the Frenchman’s condition might not be serious, it could still prompt the hierarchy to resume their market plans and pursue a new defender.

In any case, several sources in Italian football felt that Giuntoli was only bluffing as he often does when he’s preparing to strike on the market. Therefore, Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) still expect the Bianconeri to bring in a new central defender before the end of the January transfer session, albeit his identity remains a mystery for now.