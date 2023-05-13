“It’s something you dream of as a child” Goalkeeper reacts to Juventus interest

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi has admitted it is a dream that Juventus wants to sign him.

The youngster is spending this season on loan at Cremonese, where he is catching the attention of the Bianconeri and other clubs.

The 22-year-old is one of the highly-rated goalies in Italy at the moment, even though Cremonese could be relegated.

Juve considers him one for the future and could make him the long-term successor to their current first choice.

The black and whites have reportedly made contact over his signature and the goalie admits it is something he dreams about.

He says via Football Italia:

“It’s something you dream of as a child, I belong to Atalanta and I’ll have to talk to them, I’m completely available.”

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi has done well and his experience playing regularly for a club in Serie A will develop him further.

However, if he joins us now, he will not be the first or second choice. This might discourage him from joining the club.

However, we could sign him and allow him to move on loan to another top-flight side that will guarantee him a first-team spot on a two-year deal.

This way, he will keep playing and developing himself in the Italian top flight.