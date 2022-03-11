“It’s the past.” Ceferin will not entertain any discussion about Andrea Agnelli

Aleksander Čeferin was one of the closest friends of Andrea Agnelli, but the Juventus president betrayed that relationship by signing up as a leading protagonist of the botched European Super League.

He allowed his desire for a competing product to ruin what has been an otherwise beautiful friendship that they both shared.

Agnelli, alongside the president of Real Madrid and Barcelona, is not giving up on the European Super League idea.

It seems the Juve supremo has lost too much to back out of the idea now and this means his relationship with Ceferin is finished.

The Slovenian won the civil war with the breakaway clubs, as most of them have now left the agreement and returned to UEFA.

What about the blossoming relationship he once enjoyed with Agnelli? Ceferin is clear that it is over and reiterated that in a recent interview.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “UEFA and Juve are two institutions: they will always have correct relations. I don’t want to say a word about the person you nominated anymore, it’s the past.”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli has not shown any regret for his actions and he remains confident that a new breakaway competition spearheaded by him and others will replace the Champions League.

This is a clear sign that he truly no longer cares about the relationship between him and Ceferin.

This is truly sad, but we have to move on now and see if the Super League will eventually break the monopolistic hold of UEFA.