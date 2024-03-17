Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has reacted to their dropped points against Genoa this afternoon, insisting that it is not good enough for a team like the Bianconeri.

Genoa came to Turin hoping to avoid defeat, and they achieved their aim as Juve laboured but could not break them down.

The Bianconeri were considered one of the favourites to win the league weeks ago, but they now struggle to win matches against opponents they should easily defeat.

Their first-half performance did not reflect an understanding of how important a win is, and they only improved towards the end of the game.

Barzagli did not enjoy what he watched and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus’ first half was worrying. I expected the Bianconeri to be more aggressive, but they played passively and didn’t involve their attackers. They had zero chances. In the second half, they started strong and the substitutions revolutionized their attack, but they only had chances towards the end. It’s too little for a team like this.”

Juve FC Says

We have been in terrible form lately, but we expected more from the boys, and today’s performance was worse than what we saw against Napoli and Atalanta.

We will not make the Champions League if we cannot win our home games against opponents like Genoa.