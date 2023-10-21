Torino manager Ivan Juric has shared his thoughts on the betting scandal that has recently rocked Italian football.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has received a seven-month ban after reporting to the authorities and cooperating with the investigation. He provided crucial information for the ongoing inquiry. The ban imposed on Fagioli underscores the seriousness of the issue in the country.

It is difficult to fathom that Fagioli could have had such a problem, but he is committed to seeking help and recovery during his suspension.

Juric expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation, noting that young people spend an excessive amount of time on their phones, which contributes to the potential for addiction issues.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“These kids have a problem with their cell phones, with the way they experience emotions: it’s a world that takes away a part of their life, it can be connected in a certain sense. They close themselves in their cell phones, that’s a large part of their day. We have we mentioned the topic and talked about it, no one expected it.”

Phone addiction is a problem the wider society has to tackle and Juric is right about it being a contributing factor in luring people into betting.

However, professionals must always know the dos and don’ts and stick by them no matter what happens.