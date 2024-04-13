Torino manager Ivan Juric has commented on his team’s game against Juventus, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Granata came into the game knowing Juventus was struggling and they had a good chance of winning the match.

However, Juve had won back-to-back games and was looking to extend that run of form against their neighbours.

Juve has not been fantastic, even in their recent wins, and the men in black and white struggled to create clear chances in the game.

But Torino was not much better either and failed to dominate the game, which their manager attributes to their lack of quality.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s a pity, as our second half was spectacular, we barely let them past our midfield, we had lots of chances and it didn’t go well. Yet again, we didn’t convert our opportunities,”

Juve FC Says

It was a tough game for us, and our players could have done better in the fixture, but we are not in good shape, and a draw is better than losing.

Whatever we have to do now to finish in a Champions League place, we have to do it.

There are six more games to play, and each fixture is like a final to us now.