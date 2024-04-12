Torino manager Ivan Juric is well aware that his team faces a tough challenge when they take on Juventus in Serie A this weekend.

Juve and Torino both call the same city home, making this match one of the most significant for everyone in Turin.

While Juventus holds the edge in terms of historical success, Torino is also considered one of the more stable sides in Italian football.

Although they currently lag behind Juventus in the league table, the Bianconeri have grappled with consistency throughout 2024, giving Il Toro reason to believe they can capitalise on the opportunity.

Despite Juventus dominating this fixture since Juric took over as Torino’s manager, he now openly admits his desire to secure his first victory over the Bianconeri as soon as possible.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The work done was excellent but not winning a single derby isn’t nice. It’s a special match, it’s a special moment. I have a great desire to win, but the players also want to give great joy to the fans and the club.”

Juve FC Says

Torino is a team we always defeat, and that should not change this weekend when we need to win even more.

Our players have won their last two games, and hopefully, it will be a third in a row against Il Toro.