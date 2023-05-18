Ivan Rakitic details how Sevilla plan to beat Juventus tonight

Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic hopes they can defeat Juventus in the Europa League semi-final second leg in front of their fans today and has detailed how they intend to achieve this.

The Bianconeri head to Spain with the game still balanced after both clubs played out a 1-1 draw in Turin.

Sevilla has been more successful in winning this competition than Juventus in the last two decades and the Bianconeri know they have their work cut out in trying to get the win in Spain.

Rakitic is expected to start the game as one of the key players in the Sevilla team, and he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We hope to be able to lower their qualities and their rhythm, to make the perfect game you need. With all due respect to stadiums around the world, but what is experienced in European games at Sánchez-Pizjuán is crazy.

“We have to take advantage of it, knowing that Juve is favored, but what happens here already has its story. We will not play eleven on the pitch, but more than 40,000”.

Juve FC Says

We expect a tough match in Seville and our players will be prepared to face whatever comes their way.

Sevilla does well at home in Europe and dismantled Manchester United in front of their fans in the last round.

That should give us a clear indication of what to expect in this match, but our boys have prepared to achieve victory.