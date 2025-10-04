Ivan Rakitic is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, having featured in some of the most significant matches of modern football, including both a Champions League final and a World Cup final. Over the course of his career, he built an outstanding reputation, particularly during his spells with Barcelona and Sevilla, and is often cited as one of the most complete midfielders the game has seen.

Despite his many accomplishments, Rakitic admits to carrying one notable regret. That regret is never playing in Serie A, even though an opportunity presented itself when Cristiano Ronaldo personally encouraged him to join Juventus. The Croatian has now spoken openly about this missed chance and his enduring admiration for Italian football. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Rakitic revealed: “Very much. It’s true that Cristiano Ronaldo called me in 2019 to say ‘come with us to Juve.’ And I’ll tell you the truth, I would have liked to play in Italy; it’s the regret of my career. I have great admiration for Italian football and your lifestyle, and I’m also Gattuso’s biggest fan, who coached me at Hajduk last year. You have a great coach, he’ll get where you all want him to be.”

A Regret That Lingers

Rakitic’s admission provides insight into how highly he valued the prospect of competing in Italy. His words underline the affection he holds for the country’s football culture and way of life, as well as the respect he maintains for figures such as Gennaro Gattuso. While his career took him to some of the greatest stages in world football, his reflections reveal that a Serie A adventure would have added a meaningful chapter that he still wishes he had experienced.

What Might Have Been for Juventus

Had Rakitic joined Juventus at the time Ronaldo reached out to him, the impact could have been significant. Juventus have long been chasing the Champions League crown, a trophy that has eluded them for three decades. With Rakitic’s vision, composure, and proven experience at the highest level, many believe he could have strengthened their chances of finally lifting the title. His leadership qualities and ability to deliver in crucial moments might well have brought a new dimension to the squad.

Ultimately, Juventus can only imagine what might have been if such a move had materialised. Rakitic remains one of the best midfielders of his era, and his absence from Serie A will always be remembered as a missed opportunity for both the player and Italian football.