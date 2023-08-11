The media’s coverage of Juventus’ pursuit of Romelu Lukaku has been heavily skewed towards a negative tone, which may not entirely reflect the circumstances of the situation.

Juventus is actively vying to secure Lukaku from Inter Milan, a move that has seemingly unsettled the latter due to the competition they’re facing from their rivals.

As Juventus diligently works behind the scenes to overcome the various challenges obstructing a deal with Chelsea, the media’s portrayal of the situation has not been entirely conducive to the process.

A significant portion of the coverage surrounding this potential transfer has carried a negative undertone, often highlighting reasons against bringing Lukaku on board and supporting the fans’ protests.

The idea of swapping a younger player like Dusan Vlahovic for Lukaku might raise concerns when evaluated solely on paper. However, it’s important to consider Lukaku’s experience and his previous success in winning the Italian league, which could contribute significantly to Juventus’ ambitions.

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni finds himself perplexed by the overwhelmingly negative press surrounding this transfer endeavour. It’s possible that the media coverage doesn’t capture the complete picture and the potential benefits Lukaku could bring to the Bianconeri.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In so many years I have never witnessed a similar phenomenon and equally curious: important newspapers that do everything to prevent a player, Romelu Lukaku, from arriving at Juventus and at the same time exalt – in order to keep him – the colleague who should be replaced, sold: the innocent Dusan Vlahovic .”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku’s transfer is a controversial one, but if we sign the Chelsea man and he scores the goals that deliver the league title, everyone will forget about how desperately they never wanted him to come to the club.