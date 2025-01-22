Juventus is keen to keep Dusan Vlahovic in their squad beyond this season, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to do so. Vlahovic himself has expressed a desire to stay in Turin, but he is unwilling to take a wage cut in order to remain at the club. This stance has left Juventus in a challenging position, as they now have to consider selling the Serbian striker if a suitable offer comes their way.

The situation is starting to resemble the one the club faced with Federico Chiesa in the previous summer transfer window. In that case, Juventus risked having to sell Chiesa for a lower price as his contract entered its final stages. Similarly, Vlahovic’s contract will have just one season remaining come the summer, which leaves the Bianconeri facing the possibility of having to sell him at a reduced fee rather than losing him for free the following year.

Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’ sporting director, is working hard to secure a new contract for Vlahovic. However, despite his efforts, there has been little progress between both parties so far. Juventus fans are eager to know what the future holds for their star striker and are prepared to back the club in whichever direction it goes, whether that means keeping Vlahovic or parting ways with him.

Ivan Zazzaroni, a journalist who has been following the developments surrounding Vlahovic’s future closely, commented on the current situation. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Zazzaroni noted:

“At the moment, he is a fish out of water: drained, in trouble and pissed off both at the present and the future. It is true that his agent does not seem to want to renew his contract, but it is equally true that Giuntoli has not yet made a serious offer. The table is there: the chairs are missing.”

The coming months will be crucial for Juventus in deciding how to handle Vlahovic’s future. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the club must come to a resolution soon. If Vlahovic is to leave, Juventus will need to act quickly and make the necessary arrangements to offload him for a reasonable price. The club has to be prepared to make a difficult decision in order to ensure that they can rebuild and strengthen their squad for the future.

As Juventus looks towards the summer transfer window, they need to carefully weigh the situation. If they cannot come to an agreement with Vlahovic over a new contract, the club will have to explore the option of selling him before his contract enters its final year. This is a critical time for Juventus, and how they handle Vlahovic’s future will have a significant impact on their transfer plans for the upcoming season.