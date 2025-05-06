There is a significant risk that both Juventus and AC Milan will fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Bianconeri are currently engaged in a fierce battle for fourth place, with at least three other clubs in close contention. Meanwhile, AC Milan appears to have almost entirely lost hope of securing a place in the next edition of the competition and may even miss out on qualification for any European tournament.

Juventus and Milan are among the most prominent and historically successful clubs in Italian football, typically serving as key representatives of Serie A on the European stage. However, both sides have endured disappointing campaigns, with performances falling well short of expectations. Juventus, in particular, are experiencing significant difficulties, and their current league position reflects a season marked by inconsistency and instability.

Juve find themselves under pressure, and failure to finish inside the top four would be considered a major setback, especially in light of the financial investment made to strengthen the squad during the summer. The club is already on its second managerial appointment of the season, a situation that highlights the turbulence they have faced. Nevertheless, there remains a degree of optimism within the Juventus camp that qualification for the Champions League is still achievable, a prospect that carries broader implications beyond the club itself.

Juventus are widely regarded as the most followed football club in Italy, and their absence from the Champions League would have a noticeable impact on viewership figures. This concern has been acknowledged in the Italian media, particularly with regard to the broadcasting sector.

As quoted by Tuttojuve, pundit Ivan Zazzaroni remarked, “I think Juventus is the favourite, beyond everything else, otherwise, do you know what problems there would be for Sky? Milan out, I would like Bologna for goodness’ sake, but without Juve’s catchment area (with all due respect to Atalanta) for pay TV it will be painful. You miss millions of fans in this way, even if it is a marginal reasoning.”

The implications of Juventus failing to qualify would therefore extend beyond sporting disappointment. The club’s absence would likely affect revenue streams for broadcasters and reduce the global audience for Champions League fixtures. Juventus’ stature within European football makes them a central component of the competition’s appeal, and their continued participation is seen by some as beneficial not only to Italian football but to UEFA as well.