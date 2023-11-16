Inter Milan and Juventus, two of the biggest clubs in Italian football, are set to face each other in Serie A after the international break. Juventus is currently second in the league table, trailing behind Inter, and has the opportunity to take the top spot if they secure a victory against their rivals.

Since Max Allegri’s return to Turin in 2021, Juventus has been striving to match Inter’s success. The upcoming match provides a crucial opportunity for Juventus to assert their dominance in the current campaign.

While some fans may argue that Inter has a stronger and better squad, Juventus has demonstrated resilience and determination, consistently staying close to the top of the league standings.

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni, who closely follows both clubs, suggests that those who deny Inter’s superiority over Juventus are in a state of denial.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“To deny that Inter are much stronger than Juve is to deny the evidence. Just as it is indisputable that Inzaghi’s team plays better than Allegri’s, but it must also be said that the squad that the Tuscan coach has at his disposal today is not comparable to the one with which he won five Scudetti. When Pirlo, Marchisio, Chiellini, Bonucci, Mandzukic, Higuaìn, Ronaldo or Dybala were there, even the game of Allegri was better.”

Juve FC Says

We have done very well to challenge Inter Milan this term because we have an inferior squad compared to them.

If we defeat them, it will be a major morale-booster that could help us win the league.