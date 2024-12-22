Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni suggests Kenan Yildiz won’t linger at Juventus for too long while predicting when the youngster could be on the move.

The Bianconeri signed the 19-year-old in the summer of 2022, poaching his services from Bayern Munich. In his first campaign, he swiftly established himself as the main star of the Primavera squad, earning himself a mid-season promotion to the Next Gen.

In the summer of 2023, he managed to impress Max Allegri in pre-season, convincing him to add to the senior squad. After a delightful first campaign with the first team, the management identified the teenager as the club’s next big star, armoring him with a new and improved contract in August while handing him the iconic Number 10 jersey.

This season, Yildiz had his highs and lows – illustrating the team’s overall form under Thiago Motta – but his vast talent has never been questioned, as these ups and downs are a natural part of the learning process.

But while Juventus fans dream of seeing Yildiz become a Bianconeri icon and lead the club back to its former glories, Zazzaroni isn’t too optimistic on this front.

In fact, The Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief doesn’t see the Turkiye international at Continasa in the long run. He suggests the attacker will leave the club over the next three years.

“I can’t say that Yildiz will stay at Juve for another three years. It won’t happen, in my opinion,” said the veteran journalist in his interview with Radio Deejay via IlBianconero.

“He is a good player, the problem is not his role on the pitch. We have seen players like Baggio, Recoba, Del Piero, start wide and then move to the center.

“A creative player must go a bit autonomously. real number 10s play everywhere, Totti has also played as a center forward.”