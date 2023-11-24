Max Allegri was highly sought after when he left Juventus in 2019, rejecting numerous proposals before his return in 2021.

Allegri had secured five consecutive league crowns before 2019 and was surprisingly replaced by Maurizio Sarri that summer. Juventus aimed to win the Champions League, believing Sarri could help after leading Chelsea to victory in the Europa League the previous campaign.

However, Sarri departed after a single season, and Andrea Pirlo, who replaced him, also lasted just one campaign before Allegri returned to the Allianz Stadium.

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni has now revealed the many approaches Allegri had to return to the dugout before choosing to return to Juventus instead.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Real Madrid owner Perez looked for him twice and Max said no. Ditto with Napoli president De Laurentiis in the past and before hiring Spalletti. Finally Inter. Marotta and Zhang tried to seduce him during a dinner in Milan in which his agent Branchini also took part. Mission failed, a few hours later Allegri signed blankly to return to Andrea Agnelli.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri loves this club and it is easy to see this as he rarely cares about all the criticisms he gets from fans and pundits.

He just wants to remain at the Allianz Stadium and do a good job before his contract expires.