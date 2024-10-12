Juventus is among the clubs interested in signing Victor Osimhen, even though they are aware of the challenges involved in acquiring a player from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward is currently on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey after failing to secure a permanent move during the last transfer window.

Galatasaray would love to retain him, but it is a challenging deal for them to execute, opening the door for other top clubs to pursue the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen has expressed his desire not to play for Napoli again and has refused to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans, making him a prime candidate to replace Dusan Vlahovic at Juve.

If the Bianconeri are unable to negotiate a new deal with the Serbian striker, they may consider selling him.

However, journalist Ivan Zazzaroni believes that Juventus will not be able to sign Osimhen, as Napoli simply will not sell him to them.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Not Osimhen, given that the 75 million clause is not valid for Italy and that Aurelio De Laurentiis, rather than sell the Nigerian centre forward to Juve, would give him away to the Turks”.

Juve FC Says

Osimhen is one of the biggest strikers in European football, but thinking we would sign him is not worth it because Napoli will not sell to us.