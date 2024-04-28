After failing to win their game against AC Milan, Juventus now risk finishing this season outside Serie A’s top three, according to Ivan Zazzaroni.

The journalist watched as the Bianconeri laboured and failed to defeat Milan yesterday.

Juve has been one of Europe’s underperforming top clubs in the last year, and the Bianconeri knew they had to win that game.

Bologna is just a few points behind them and could overtake them at any point, so the men in black and white were hopeful they would win the game.

They did all they could, but it wasn’t enough to beat Marco Sportiello in the AC Milan goal, and both clubs shared the spoils in a bore draw.

After the game, Zazzaroni said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve played rather badly on Tuesday, but with a random goal in the 83rd minute they took away the Italian cup final against Lazio who deserved it. Yesterday they put Milan under, especially in the second half, but they didn’t find the goal, they only got one point and now they even risk third place: they can feel the breath of Thiago’s Bologna. Motta.”

Juve FC Says

It was a blow to our top-three plans that we failed to win that game. However, we have other direct clashes to come, which we must win to stay in the hunt for a top-three spot.