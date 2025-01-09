Not long ago, Thiago Motta made a statement suggesting that winning is not an obsession for him and that he would rather play well than focus solely on securing victories. This perspective has not been well received by some pundits, former Juventus players, and fans.

Juventus, the most successful club in Italian football, has built its legacy on both playing high-quality football and maintaining a win-at-all-costs mentality. The Bianconeri have always approached games with a singular focus: winning. This relentless drive to compete for trophies is a defining characteristic of the club.

However, the current squad appears to lack that winning mindset. There are moments when the team seems to approach games too casually, as though the desire to win is secondary. For a club like Juventus, this is unacceptable, and it highlights a disconnect between the players and the ethos that has made the team great.

This issue, according to journalist Ivan Zazzaroni, extends beyond the players and must be addressed by the manager. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Zazzaroni remarked:

“He’s not the only one who understood it. When you say you’re not obsessed with winning, you haven’t understood that you’re at Juve. Juve has this formula that you can’t ignore. You can’t win but you can’t say certain things. Juve kicked out Sarri after a Scudetto and after two Pirlo cups. There are many things to correct and he has to change something too. You definitely have to try to win straight away at Juve, or you can’t handle it. He arrived with the wrong narrative, he did something amazing in Bologna but it was the first year he did well and you can’t make him look like a genius straight away, you have to protect him.”

The current Juventus squad must rediscover the mindset that has defined the club for generations. Players must play with the understanding of what it truly means to represent the black and white jersey, embracing the unyielding desire to win that defines Juventus.