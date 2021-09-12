allegri
“I’ve been through worse” Allegri reacts to Napoli defeat

September 12, 2021 - 10:45 am

Massimiliano Allegri remains defiant in defeat as his Juventus team has now gone through three league matches without a win.

The Bianconeri were beaten 2-1 by Napoli yesterday to keep them winless and away from the top of the Serie A table.

They had taken the lead against the Partenopei and would have been confident that they would get a result from the match.

However, Napoli came back and sealed a win with a late Kalidou Koulibaly tap in.

Allegri spoke about the game afterwards and insisted that he has been in a worst situation than he is in at the moment.

He also claimed that Juventus has to focus on their Champions League match now before their next league fixture and insisted that the teams above them will certainly not win all their next matches, suggesting that his team will have the time to make a comeback.

He told DAZN as quoted by Calciomercato: “I’ve been through worse, at this moment the Champions League counts on Tuesday, then Milan. The championship is long, whoever is in front cannot win them all. First of all we have to win a match.”

