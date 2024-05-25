Paolo Montero gave veteran goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio a chance to play for Juventus in their match against Monza this evening.

The keeper is the club’s third choice, so he rarely gets opportunities to play for the Bianconeri.

The Black and Whites started the game with Mattia Perin in goal, but they subbed him off for Pinsoglio at halftime.

It was one of many surprising moves that Montero made, including starting Arkadiusz Milik over Dusan Vlahovic.

Pinsoglio made some good saves and kept a clean sheet during his time on the pitch.

There was a late penalty scare for Juventus that could have spoiled that for him, and after the game, he admitted he had been waiting for the chance for a year.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I’m happy, thanks to them too, I can’t be happier today, also celebrating the end of the season with this band…. I’m so happy with these 45 minutes, I’ve been waiting for them all year.”

Juve FC Says

It has been tough for Pinsoglio to be the third choice because that almost means he never plays.

It was great to see him on the pitch again for the Bianconeri in their game against Monza.