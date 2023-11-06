Last night, Fabio Miretti finally claimed his first goal for the Juventus senior team, delivering a strike worth three important points.

The Bianconeri emerged victorious over their Fiorentina who found themselves trailing at home after ten minutes.

The 20-year-old finished a slick team play. Weston McKennie and Moise Kean combined on the right flank. Adrien Rabiot then switched it to the left and Filip Kostic picked up Miretti who beat Pietro Terracianno from close range.

The Italian has been part of the club since the age of 8. After making his way through the club’s various age ranks, he joined the senior squad in April 2022. However, his finishing left a lot to be desired.

But fortunately for Miretti, he finally managed to grab his much-anticipated maiden goal. The youngster expressed his delight following the match.