Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi has responded to Dean Huijsen’s decision to choose AS Roma over Frosinone for his loan move. Initially, Juventus had intended to loan the young player to Frosinone, where he would have been guaranteed playing time.

However, AS Roma entered the scene, and Huijsen was swayed by the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho, prompting him to opt for a move to the rival club. This decision led Juventus to send him on loan to Roma instead.

While Frosinone may feel the disappointment of missing out on signing Huijsen, Angelozzi maintains that both the club and the player have moved on. The director acknowledges the situation but emphasises that they have shifted their focus and are looking ahead.

At the unveiling of a new player, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t want to talk about it anymore, I prefer to think of having guys like Kevin who gave up something to come here. I like to move forward, Huijsen has already moved on. I’m not thinking about it, I’ve had many girlfriends but when it ends I forget them.”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a brave talent for choosing to move to AS Roma when he knows it could be difficult for him to get game time there.

He has already played a game for them and might return to the Allianz Stadium as a better player in the summer.