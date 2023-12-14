Giorgio Chiellini has just retired from professional football and insists that he enjoyed his time on the pitch.

The defender played for Juventus for most of his career after spending two decades on the books of the Bianconeri.

He spent the final year of his career in the MLS and played his last professional game just days ago.

After taking time to consider whether he should continue playing, the defender has decided to retire and has returned to Italy, where he will now decide on his next career step.

Juve will likely hand him a role in the future, but Chiellini is still celebrating his playing career and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’m fine, calm. I’ve lived wonderful, unforgettable years, but I felt that this was the right moment , I enjoyed myself until the end, until the match played three days ago.

“Not even in his most beautiful dream could little Giorgio dream of playing like this.

“The thing I have kept from Giorgio as a child is his passion, I was having fun until three days ago, when I played my last match. And paradoxically I, I had a lot more fun at the end than at the beginning, from age 31-32 onwards.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of our best-ever players and deserves all the praise and appreciation he is getting.

The defender is a rare breed and his longevity in the game is almost unrivalled around the world.

He will also be a good leader in an administrative role, as he displayed during his playing days.