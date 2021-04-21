“I’ve never regretted signing Cristiano Ronaldo” Agnelli defends signing Ronaldo and appointing Pirlo

Andrea Agnelli has defended his decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and hiring Andrea Pirlo as the latest Juventus manager.

The Juve patron has come under some scrutiny in recent months as the Bianconeri struggles on and off the pitch.

He signed Ronaldo in 2018 to help the club end their wait for the Champions League trophy.

While Ronaldo has been scoring goals consistently, Juve hasn’t reached the semi-final of the competition since he has been at the club.

It was baffling to see Agnelli sack Serie A-winning Maurizio Sarri in the summer and replace him with the inexperienced Pirlo.

Pirlo had no prior managerial experience and it always looked like he was too much of a gamble.

His appointment hasn’t paid off with Juve set to lose their league title and even flirting with the possibility of finishing outside the top four in this campaign.

There have been calls for the club to sell Ronaldo and replace Pirlo. However, Agnelli says he doesn’t regret his decision on them and would do it again if he gets the chance.

“I’ve never regretted signing Cristiano Ronaldo, if I could go back in time, I will do it again, and I have no regrets about Andrea Pirlo either,” he said to La Repubblica via Football Italia.