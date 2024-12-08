Massimo Pavan has spoken out about Juventus’ ongoing misfortune this season, using Andrea Cambiaso’s recent freak injury as an example of their struggles. The defender, who has been one of Juventus’ most reliable players, suffered the unexpected injury during the 2-2 draw against Bologna. Cambiaso was performing a routine defensive task, blocking a shot from a Bologna attacker, but the force of the shot appeared to be too much. He was unable to continue and was forced off the pitch, leaving Juventus to make an unplanned substitution.

This incident added to Juventus’ growing list of setbacks in a season where injuries have repeatedly hindered their progress. Cambiaso’s absence will be a significant loss for the team, as he has been one of their most consistent performers, rarely missing games due to fitness issues. The injury has raised questions about the team’s ability to cope with the mounting physical demands placed on its players.

Pavan, discussing the injury and Juventus’ season as a whole, expressed his frustration over the club’s struggles. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said, “Disgusting first half, we are ugly and unlucky, we don’t need proclamations but facts! We don’t need players or coaches who talk about nothing, but we need victories and points. From here on I’ll accept bad games too; we haven’t seen many good ones, but we need victories—in the league but also in the cup. It must be said that we are also unlucky. I’ve never seen a player get hurt blocking a shot.”

While Pavan acknowledged that luck plays a role in football, he also stressed the need for Juventus’ fit players to step up and deliver better performances. Cambiaso’s injury, although unfortunate, could be an opportunity for another squad member to seize their chance and prove their value to the team. Juventus’ ability to adapt to these challenges will be crucial as they aim to improve their form in both domestic and cup competitions. Ultimately, Pavan’s comments underline the urgency for the Bianconeri to overcome their current struggles and return to winning ways.