Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez is facing an uncertain future, especially amidst the rumoured arrival of Jadon Sancho.

The Bianconeri have identified the Manchester United outcast as one of their main targets this summer. They have been in active talks to sign the 25-year-old in recent days.

Juve are confident about reaching an agreement with the Red Devils who have no plans to reinstate the England international who spent the last 18 months on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

However, the biggest hurdle remains finding an accord with the player’s entourage over personal terms, as they cannot match his current United wages (circa €10 million), but some sources claim that Sancho is willing to accept a pay cut to facilitate his transfer to Turin.

Juventus simultaneously working on Sancho & Conceicao

In recent days, it has been suggested that Juventus turned to the London native after failing to secure an agreement with Porto for Francisco Conceicao. Nevertheless, the Serie A giants are still pushing to sign the 22-year-old Portuguese international.

Therefore, Sancho’s arrival wouldn’t close the door on keeping Conceicao. Instead, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) believes Gonzalez could be the sacrificial lamb.

Why Juventus are open to selling Nico Gonzalez

Last summer, Cristiano Giuntoli and Thiago Motta were desperate to lure the Argentinian to Turin, and eventually succeeded in striking an agreement with Fiorentina for circa €35 million.

However, the 27-year-old failed to replicate the mesmerising displays he consistently delivered during his time in Florence, only producing flashes of brilliance throughout his first campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper insists that Gonzalez is facing an uncertain future, and that Juventus would certainly consider a sale if they were to receive suitable offers.

The Bianconeri would be particularly keen to offload the Argentinian if they managed to secure the services of both Sancho and Conceicao, as there won’t be room for him at Contanissa.