Juventus were in fine form prior to the January transfer window, and it didn’t feel like they had to urgently fill the void left by the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli due to their bans.

Both players had been key contributors for the Bianconeri, and their suspensions were expected to have an impact on the team.

However, Juventus adapted well and even stayed close to Inter Milan in the race for the Serie A title.

This led the Bianconeri to initially hesitate in signing new players during the January transfer window. Eventually, they brought in Tiago Djalo from Lille and secured Carlos Alcaraz on loan from Southampton.

Alcaraz’s arrival was particularly important as Juventus needed midfield cover, but he has seen limited playing time since joining the club.

Djalo has yet to make an appearance for the Bianconeri, and neither of the signings has made a significant impact to justify Juventus’ decision to sign them.

This once again highlights why many teams are cautious about making signings in January. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, both winter acquisitions are expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Signing players in January is tricky, and we have again shown why doing all our business in the summer is the smart thing to do.