Japan vs Sweden — Group F, Matchday 15 | Thursday, 25 June 2026 | Kick-off: 18:00 local (23:00 BST) | AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA

Group F Standings (after Matchday 2):

1. Netherlands — 4pts (GD +4)

2. Japan — 4pts (GD +4)

3. Sweden — 3pts (GD 0)

4. Tunisia — 0pts (GD -8)

Watch live: ITV / BBC (UK)

What’s at Stake

Japan sit second in Group F on four points, level with Netherlands on goal difference, and know that a win here secures first place and a last-16 berth. Sweden, a point behind on three, must win to guarantee qualification — a draw could still take them through as one of the best third-placed sides, but defeat ends their tournament. Netherlands face Tunisia simultaneously, so the head-to-head mathematics are straightforward: a Japan win sends the Samurai Blue through in first, while Sweden need victory to control their own destiny.

Verdict

Japan have looked the more cohesive outfit across their two group games, combining a 2-2 draw with Netherlands with a commanding 4-0 victory over Tunisia, and they carry the extra incentive of clinching top spot. At 10/11, a Japan win represents fair value given their superior defensive record in this group and the pressure Sweden face going into this contest.

Japan vs Sweden Match Preview

Japan arrive at AT&T Stadium in the stronger position, needing only a point to guarantee progression and knowing a win puts them through in first place. Hajime Moriyasu’s side have been composed throughout this group stage, grinding out a 2-2 against a Dutch side who hammered Sweden five days later, before dismantling Tunisia. That combination of results suggests Japan are equipped for both attritional and open football.

Sweden’s situation demands attack. Graham Potter’s side were impressive in beating Tunisia 5-1 on Matchday 1 but then conceded five against Netherlands, a performance that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak offer genuine threat up front, and Sweden will not be short of attacking quality, but they are a team that needs to score to go through, facing a Japan side that has conceded just twice in this tournament.

The contrasting needs of each side make this a genuinely open fixture. Japan will look to absorb and counter, using the pace of Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan on the flanks, while Sweden must push men forward and accept the risk of being caught on the break. The stakes, and the tactical tension, are high.

Team Form

Japan — last five results:

– Tunisia (A): Won 4-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Netherlands (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

– Iceland (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– England (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– Scotland (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Japan’s in-tournament form is the more reassuring of the two. A 4-0 demolition of Tunisia showcased their attacking depth, with Daichi Kamada and Keito Nakamura among the scorers, while the 2-2 draw with Netherlands demonstrated resilience against top European opposition. Their pre-tournament friendlies, all narrow wins, suggest Moriyasu values defensive discipline as the platform for everything else.

Sweden — last five results:

– Netherlands (A): Lost 1-5 (FIFA World Cup)

– Tunisia (H): Won 5-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Greece (H): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

– Norway (A): Lost 1-3 (Friendly)

– Poland (H): Won 3-2 (World Cup Qualification)

Sweden’s form is a tale of two halves. The 5-1 win over Tunisia was eye-catching and Potter’s side looked full of fluency, but the 1-5 reverse against Netherlands was sobering. Conceding five goals in a group-stage fixture raises questions about their defensive organisation at this level. Their qualifying campaign also made for difficult reading, with four defeats in eight games before a late-stage upturn saw them beat Ukraine and Poland to reach the finals.

Japan vs Sweden Head to Head

These two nations have met just four times in senior football, and none of those meetings have come in a World Cup or major knockout competition. The record is remarkably tight: one win apiece and two draws across the four fixtures. Their most recent encounter, a friendly in May 2002, finished 1-1, while Sweden’s only competitive win in the series came in the 1997 King’s Cup. The aggregate scores have barely separated them. This is not a rivalry defined by history so much as an occasion where current form and tournament context carry all the weight.

The Japan vs Sweden head to head offers little predictive value beyond confirming these sides know how to cancel each other out. Both previous competitive meetings ended either level or in narrow victories, and given the tactical constraints of this Matchday 3 scenario, a tightly contested ninety minutes would not be a surprise.

Team News

Japan have no significant injury concerns flagged ahead of this fixture. Moriyasu has a fully fit and experienced group available, with a squad that blends European-based starters such as Wataru Endo of Liverpool, Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace, and Ao Tanaka of Leeds United in the engine room. Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad remains the primary creative threat on the right. Ayase Ueda of Feyenoord leads the attack and will be central to any counter-pressing sequences Japan look to trigger.

Sweden’s team news is similarly clear of major absentees. Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal leads the line and is their primary goal threat, having scored in this tournament alongside Alexander Isak of Liverpool, who registered a goal and two assists in the Tunisia victory. Yasin Ayari of Brighton and Hove Albion has been the breakout performer with two goals in two games, and his form in midfield has been one of the more encouraging storylines for Potter’s side. Lucas Bergvall of Tottenham Hotspur adds a young creative presence in the middle of the park.

Both squads appear to be available in full for this decisive group fixture. With no suspensions confirmed and each nation having their full pool to select from, Matchday 3 selection is likely to reflect form and tactical needs rather than necessity.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (Japan, 4-3-3): Zion Suzuki; Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo (c), Ao Tanaka, Daichi Kamada; Takefusa Kubo, Ayase Ueda, Ritsu Doan

Predicted XI (Sweden, 4-3-3): Viktor Johansson; Daniel Svensson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, Mattias Svanberg; Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres (c), Alexander Isak

Predicted XIs — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest is likely to be Viktor Gyokeres against Japan’s centre-back pairing of Ko Itakura and Hiroki Ito, both based at Ajax and Bayern Munich respectively and among the more defensively assured players in Moriyasu’s squad. Gyokeres has been Sweden’s most dangerous forward across this tournament, and his directness in behind defensive lines is a known quantity. Japan’s high defensive line, which was exposed at moments by Netherlands but held firm to keep a clean sheet against Tunisia, will be tested by Gyokeres’s movement and the support runs of Alexander Isak from a wider position. How Itakura and Ito manage that combination, particularly in transition, will likely define whether Japan can restrict Sweden to the low-possession game that suits the Samurai Blue best.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Japan to Win @ 10/11

Japan have four points, a goal difference of +4 in this group, and only need a draw to progress. However, with top spot available, Moriyasu’s side have every reason to push for a win. Their in-tournament defensive record of two goals conceded across 180 minutes, against Netherlands and an admittedly weak Tunisia, gives this pick a solid foundation. Sweden’s defensive frailties, exposed to the tune of five goals by Netherlands, give Japan’s quick-transition attack a clear route to goal.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Japan’s three pre-tournament friendlies produced just one goal each, and their group-stage pattern, one high-scoring game against a poor Tunisia side aside, suggests they are not a team that invites open exchanges. Sweden need to win, which will force them to attack, but Japan’s press and counter-press structure tends to limit space. At 11/10, under 2.5 goals is a price worth backing given Japan’s defensive discipline and the likelihood that any late Swedish push leaves them vulnerable to a Japanese counter rather than sustained attacking football.

Scorer Market: Viktor Gyokeres to Score Anytime

Gyokeres has been Sweden’s most consistent presence in front of goal across recent matches and is the focal point of Potter’s attack in this must-win fixture. He scored in this tournament and has the physical profile to trouble Japan’s centre-backs in aerial and hold-up situations. With Sweden needing goals, he is likely to see significant service and represents the strongest individual goal threat on the pitch from either side.

Bet Builder: Japan to Win and Under 3.5 Goals

Japan winning a low-scoring match aligns with the available evidence: their four qualifying goals came with defensive solidity intact, their World Cup results have been controlled rather than expansive, and Sweden’s attacking threat, while real, does not suggest a cricket score is likely. Combining a Japan win with a total-goals restriction on a bet builder sharpens the value compared to taking a correct score outright.

Japan vs Sweden Betting Odds

Current best available prices for Japan vs Sweden on 25 June 2026:

Japan Win — 10/11

Draw — 5/2

Sweden Win — 10/3

Over 2.5 Goals — 4/5

Under 2.5 Goals — 11/10

Japan are favourites at 10/11, with Sweden available at 10/3 and the draw at 5/2. The totals market reflects expectation of goals: over 2.5 is odds-on at 4/5, while under 2.5 sits at 11/10. Best available prices sourced from leading operators at time of publication.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Japan vs Sweden is live on BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 25 June 2026, from AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington).

How to Bet

Placing a bet on Japan vs Sweden is straightforward with any leading UK-licensed operator. Here is the standard process:

Visit a UK-licensed betting operator and log in or register a new account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Navigate to Football, then FIFA World Cup 2026, then Group F. Select Japan vs Sweden from the fixture list. Choose your market: match result, over/under goals, anytime scorer, or bet builder. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review the bet details, including odds and potential returns, before confirming. Submit the bet and keep a record of your selections for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should always be treated as entertainment, not as a source of income. Set a deposit limit before you start and never chase losses. If you are concerned about your gambling or someone else’s, free and confidential support is available around the clock. Contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline or visit Gamblers Anonymous for peer support. The GamStop self-exclusion scheme (gamstop.co.uk) allows you to restrict access to all UK-licensed gambling sites simultaneously.