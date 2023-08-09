Reports suggest that Juventus is open to the idea of parting ways with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic during this ongoing transfer window.

This unexpected turn of events has raised eyebrows and has met with resistance from a majority of Juventus supporters and analysts.

Vlahovic and Chiesa undoubtedly stand out as two of the most exceptional talents within the club at present, and many believe that the team’s foundation should be built around their capabilities.

Juve’s primary objective is to restore success to the illustrious Allianz Stadium, leading to a willingness to offload players who have not met the club’s expectations thus far.

However, it appears that Chiesa and Vlahovic do not align seamlessly with Max Allegri’s strategic blueprint. Consequently, their performances have not matched the coach’s aspirations, resulting in a decision to consider their departure, provided the appropriate compensation is offered.

Despite this perspective, pundit Javier Jacobelli holds the view that this might not be the wisest course of action.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I hope that Juve doesn’t give up on Chiesa or Vlahovic. It would mean having two important and young players in the championship, which must be the one of comeback, and if Chiesa were to leave, who would you replace him with? We would be going back to the 2021 situation, selling him doesn’t make sense.”

Juve FC Says

Losing any of these players will be a big blow for us, but we want the team to succeed sooner than later and must be willing to take a risk for that to happen.