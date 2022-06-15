Javier Zanetti hints Dybala will be the next Argentinian to join Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan man, Javier Zanetti, has commented on Paulo Dybala’s potential move to the San Siro and admits Argentinian players have always done well at the club.

Dybala is leaving Juventus after seven years, and the attacker wants to remain in Serie A.

This has made Inter the favourites to add him to their squad, and they are reportedly making good progress in their bid to do so.

The attacker wanted to stay at Juve, but the club cut him loose, and Inter will now enjoy his talents.

Zanetti stopped short of saying he was making the move and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He is a great player and he will certainly represent us at the World Cup. I admire Paulo and wish him the best for his career. Inter have distinguished themselves for having so many South Americans, especially Argentines. It means that the players are worth it and also that the club has trust in the Argentines.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala should have left Serie A, but after allowing him to run down his contract, we have no rights to dictate his next club.

Joining Inter is one of the most comfortable decisions he can make because he won’t have to leave a competition that he understands well, and he can be close to his friends and family.