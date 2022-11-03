Javier Zanetti makes this claim about Juventus and Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan man Javier Zanetti has commented on the Nerazzurri game against Juventus this weekend and he expects a close encounter between both clubs.

Juve has been underperforming this term and they have delivered some terrible performances against teams they should easily beat.

Inter is not doing so much better themselves and just two points separate them on the current league table.

Juventus can topple their Derby d’Italia opponent with a win in that fixture, but it will not be easy to achieve.

Inter beat Juve in several domestic games last season, including the Super Cup and Italian Cup finals.

This means the Bianconeri will have some vengeance on their minds ahead of this fixture.

Zanetti believes the teams are evenly matched now and there is no clear favourite.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The rivalry is always there and beyond the table I do not see a favorite. This challenge comes at the moment right: we cannot afford missteps.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter Milan will give us a confidence boost and that could help us to go on a long winning run.

They also need a statement win to ignite their season and we are the perfect opponents for them to face.