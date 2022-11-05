Jean Alesi makes his Juventus v Inter Milan prediction

Juventus fan and former Ferrari champion Jean Alesi is very positive that they will beat Inter Milan this weekend.

He even predicts that the Bianconeri can beat PSG if the game between both clubs is repeated.

Juve heads into the fixture on the back of three league wins, but they have also lost two UCL games to Benfica and PSG between the matches.

Overall, their performance this season has been dismal and the team cannot be trusted to see off a top opponent like the Nerazzurri.

Inter is also not having a good season, but they managed to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League in a group that had Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Regardless, Alesi is confident that Juve will win. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve, defeat Inter.

“Let’s repeat the game with PSG and win. Good future with Miretti and Fagioli. Chiesa like a dog released after months of anger, I trust Agnelli.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter will be tough and they proved to be formidable opponents when we faced them four times last season.

This game offers us a chance to avenge the losses to them in key games, but we must be in top shape to earn three points.