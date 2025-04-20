Juventus are reportedly closing in on a shared sponsorship agreement with Jeep and Visit Detroit which would take effect beginning from the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Bianconeri and Jeep had a long-standing collaboration, with the American automobile brand acting as the club’s main shirt sponsor for 12 years. However, the agreement between the two parties expired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Since then, Juventus have failed to find themselves a new main short sponsor, so they’ve been displaying the ‘Save the Children’ logo instead, as an act of goodwill.

But in recent days, it has been reported that the club’s majority owner, John Elkann, is determined to revive the collaboration between the Serie A giants and Jeep.

It should be noted that the Italian businessman is also the co-owner of Stellantis, the company that owns Jeep. Visit Detroit has also been mentioned as another brand interested in endorsing the Bianconeri.

According to Sports Business (via Footy Headlines), the two companies are close to securing a two-year accord with Juventus on a deal worth 45 million per year.

As the source explains, the agreement will include a twist, as the two brands will alternate as the club’s main shirt sponsor. In other words, Jeep will be displayed on the team’s jersey in some matches, with Visit Detroit appearing in other contests.

The report believes that the companies have opted for this peculiar formula as neither was able to meet Juve’s demands. Therefore, Jeep and Visit Detroit decided to share the costs, as well as the exposure.

While this sort of agreement might be relatively new, it’s not completely unheard of, as Lecce and Udinese have already adopted a similar formula with their sponsors this season.

The source also notes that Jeep has manufacturing facilities in Detroit, which explains the link between the two sponsors.