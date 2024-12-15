Scoring the last-minute equalizer was hardly enough to shield Dusan Vlahovic and his teammates from a post-match scolding by the angry Curva Sud fans.

After beating Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday night, the Bianconeri looked like a different team when hosting Venezia on Saturday, resuming their habit of settling for draws against lowly opposition – the side that resides at the very bottom of the Serie A table in this case.

Federico Gatti gave the Old Lady the lead in the first half, but it all went downhill for Thiago Motta’s men after the break, with the Venetians turning the result upside-down much to the disbelief of the stunned crowds of the Allianz Stadium.

In the end, Vlahovic’s last-gasp spot-kick earned the team an insufficient point, but the fans have had enough of draws (10 in 16 Serie A rounds), so they voiced their irritation after the final whistle, which resulted in a quarrel with the Serbian bomber that was caught on camera.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) explains how the situation unfolded.

After the final whistle, the players headed to the Curva Sud to salute the fans as per custom, but the Ultras were in no mood to applaud the players. Instead, the Bianconeri were faced with loud jeers and whistles.

But while the rest of the squad stood their ground and took it all in, Vlahovic retaliated with an angry gesture, urging the fans to support the team rather than berate them. Obviously, the irritated Ultras were unlikely to take the Serbian’s demeanor kindly, so he received a wave of insults, while Danilo and other players tried to calm him down.

In the end, the striker left the pitch while mockingly raising the thumbs up. Therefore, the pink newspaper wonders if this episode suggests something is broken at the club.