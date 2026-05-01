Jeremie Boga has previously played in Serie A during his time with Sassuolo, and he carries a particularly strong record against Juventus’ upcoming opponents, Hellas Verona, a statistic that has fuelled suggestions that he could play a key role in the fixture.

The Old Lady continues to work diligently as they aim to secure consistent results in their push for Champions League qualification. Verona, meanwhile, is fighting for survival near the bottom of the Serie A table, making the upcoming match important for both sides for very different reasons.

Juventus balancing expectations and selection choices

Juventus possess several players capable of influencing the outcome of the match, and expectations remain high that they can secure a positive result. However, attention has increasingly turned towards Boga, who has been highlighted as a potential difference maker due to his previous performances against similar opposition.

Verona’s situation at the foot of the table means they are expected to approach the match with urgency, but Juventus will be equally determined to assert their quality and maintain their position in the race for European football.

Boga’s record against Verona

According to Tuttomercatoweb, during his time at Sassuolo, Boga faced Verona six times, scoring three goals in those encounters. His direct involvement and consistent threat in those fixtures have contributed to the perception that he performs well against this particular opponent.

That record has led to suggestions that he could be an important option once again, with some viewing him as a player capable of making a decisive impact if selected.

While Juventus will continue their preparations with a range of attacking options available, Boga’s past success against Verona ensures he remains a notable figure in discussions around the starting lineup. If the Bianconeri are looking for inspiration in a tightly contested match, his previous record suggests he could provide it once again.