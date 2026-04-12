Jeremie Boga is immensely grateful to Juventus for giving him the chance to resurrect his playing career after hitting rock bottom.

The 29-year-old joined the Bianconeri in February on loan from OGC Nice with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Given how the winger has presented himself since his arrival and his vital contributions to the cause, it is difficult to believe he was coming from a period of inactivity.

Jeremie Boga arrived in Turin following nightmarish experience in Nice

Boga had risen to prominence during his memorable spell at Sassuolo between 2018 and 2022, but couldn’t replicate his exploits at Atalanta. Therefore, he joined Nice in the summer of 2023.

The Marseille native had his highs and lows at the French Riviera side, but the club’s dark period reached its boiling point in early December, when a group of the club’s ultras attacked and threatened several players at the training facility, including Boga.

Afterwards, the Ivorian refused to play another match for the Ligue 1 club, presenting medical certificates to justify his absence. These reports cited psychological struggles following the unsavoury incident.

Luckily for Boga, he has found a new lease on life since joining Juventus. Ahead of Saturday’s contest against Atalanta, club director Giorgio Chiellini confirmed that the club intends to exercise their option to buy the winger at the end of the season.

Boga thanks Juventus for life-saving move

The Ivorian repaid the club’s trust by scoring the winner in Bergamo, taking his tally to four goals in nine appearances.

After the match, Boga expressed his delight with how his Juventus spell is unfolding, while crediting the club for saving him from the abyss.

“We fought for the whole match, and winning here was not easy, but we put everything we had, showing that we want to go to the Champions League,” said the Chelsea youth product in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“Juventus saved my life and my career. Coming here was a dream, and now I am very happy.”

Boga’s redemption should only cost Juventus a transfer fee of €4.8 million, making him an absolute bargain.