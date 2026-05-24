Juventus are still expected to purchase the contract of Jeremie Boga, who hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old endured a miserable first half of the season at OGC Nice. He refused to play for the Ligue 1 side after being attacked by a group of ultras at the training facility.

Luckily for the Ivorian, Juve offered him an escape rope in the winter, signing him on loan with an option to buy.

Juve planning to buy Jeremie Boga from Nice

Boga began his experience at Juventus on a positive note. He initially proved himself as a super-sub and was then handed a starting berth later on. He contributed with four goals and one assist in his 14 Serie A appearances.

The winger’s exploits include creating the assist for Pierre Kalulu’s last-gasp equaliser against Lazio, scoring an important goal that sparked the comeback in the 3-3 draw against Roma, and netting the winners in the narrow victories against Udinese and Atalanta while playing as a false 9.

However, the former Sassuolo star hasn’t been as effective in recent weeks, while Dusan Vlahovic’s return decreased his playing minutes.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus are still keen to activate their option to buy him from Nice at the end of the season.

Why Juventus are determined to keep Boga

Although he hasn’t been at his best recently, Boga has done more than enough to warrant a move to Turin, especially considering his affordable price tag. He will only cost the Bianconeri €4.8 million, making him a top bargain.

Moreover, the Ivorian can play multiple roles in the final third, thuss bolstering Luciano Spalletti’s attacking options.

It should also be noted that Boga was omitted from the Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad, so he will be available at Spalletti’s disposal when pre-season kicks off in July.

The experienced winger is expected to replace the injured Kenan Yildiz on Sunday evening when Juventus clash heads with Torino on the final round of the Serie A campaign.