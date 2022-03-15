Joan Capdevila says Villarreal plays better than Juventus as a team

Former Spain international Joan Capdevila has discussed his former side’s match with Juventus this week.

Juve faces Villarreal in the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16.

They had drawn the first leg 1-1 in Spain and they will now look to secure the win and passage into the next round of the competition in Turin.

Villarreal doesn’t have pedigree in the Champions League, but their manager, Unai Emery, is one of the recognisable names in Europe.

He has won the Europa League on multiple occasions and would want to make a name for himself in this competition.

Capdevila admits Juve has a difference-maker in Dusan Vlahovic, which will be huge for them.

But he insists Villarreal is a better team unit than the Bianconeri.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Who can be decisive for the qualification? As for Juventus, I have no doubts, and in any case I say Dusan Vlahovic, who is able to make a difference, as we have already seen during the first leg match. On the contrary, Villarreal’s strength lies in the collective. Unai Emery’s boys have a better team game than their opponents, any of them can hurt Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Villarreal showed in the first leg that they are a powerful group and they will make us work hard to earn a win against them in this game.

However, Max Allegri has already reached two finals in this competition before and he knows how to get wins against any opponent.

He should mastermind another Juventus triumph in this fixture.