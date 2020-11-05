Joao Cancelo’s touted Juventus return explained

Joao Cancelo had been touted to make a return to Juventus ever since his move to Manchester City last summer.

The Portuguese wing-back spent the 2018/2019 season with the Bianconeri before he made the move to England.

In the summer, there were reports that he would make a return to Juve and Calciomercato has given an insight into what it looked like.

The Italian outlet claims that the move was never really close despite what the media says.

It claims that rather than making a return to Juventus, the defender was closer to a move to Barcelona instead.

Juventus has been looking at bringing some of their former players back to the club for some time now.

The likes of Paul Pogba have been linked with a return to the club, but the move never happened.

They made a return deal for Alvaro Morata in the last transfer window and the Spaniard has continued where he left off.

Cancelo might be available for a move, but a return to Turin will not be happening soon.

Cancelo hasn’t had the best of times in Manchester as he has struggled to earn a first-team spot since he moved to Pep Guardiola’s side.