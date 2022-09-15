Joao Mario celebrates leading Benfica to victory against Juventus

Benfica midfielder Joao Mario has celebrated their 2-1 win against Juventus on social media.

The Portuguese side visited Juve as the underdogs, and they could have been happy to pick up one point from the game.

However, they battled hard and found joy in attacking the Bianconeri, which bore fruit for them.

In the end, they won the game 2-1 to keep themselves in a comfortable position in their group.

When the group draw was made, fans expected PSG and Juve to qualify as the top-two sides.

However, Benfica is making a case for itself, and the win against the Bianconeri was a huge statement from them.

After the victory, Mario took to his Twitter account to post an image of himself from the match.

He captioned it: “Great victory and pride in what we are doing. The walk is long and we continue together.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Juventus at the Allianz Stadium is a big deal, and Benfica knows they have secured a solid win with that result.

They should celebrate it knowing that Juve could beat them in the reverse, but for now, they have a healthy advantage over the Bianconeri.

We must respond to this setback by winning our next two matches against Maccabi Haifa if we want to qualify for the next round.