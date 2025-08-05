João Mario has officially completed his transfer to Juventus from FC Porto, in a deal that sees Alberto Costa move in the opposite direction. The agreement brings an end to weeks of speculation surrounding both players and marks a notable development in the current transfer window.

Swap Deal Concludes After Prolonged Negotiations

Alberto Costa had been linked with a return to Portugal for much of the summer, with Sporting Club reportedly leading the race for his signature. The defender had only joined Juventus in the January transfer window and spent just six months at the club. His performances began to draw attention after Igor Tudor took over managerial duties, particularly during the Club World Cup, where Costa’s displays earned him significant praise.

Despite interest from Sporting, an agreement could not be reached, and negotiations failed to produce a result. As talks stalled, FC Porto proposed an alternative solution, offering João Mario as part of a direct swap for Costa. Juventus assessed the proposal and ultimately decided that the deal was a logical move, accepting the offer and finalising the exchange.

Although Juventus will receive a small additional fee as part of the transaction, there is still some uncertainty surrounding whether the club has made the right decision. Both clubs now hope their respective acquisitions will fit seamlessly into their tactical systems and contribute meaningfully in the coming season.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

João Mario Shares Early Impressions at Juventus

Mario has already joined his new teammates and begun integrating into the squad. Reflecting on his initial days in Turin, he offered his thoughts in a statement quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I’m very happy, as is obvious. Coming here to Juventus, a great Italian club with a great history, makes me feel enormously proud. The first few days have been positive; the team and my teammates have welcomed me warmly. The coach and the coaching staff have also been very welcoming, so I’m happy with my first few days here at Juventus. It’s clear that I’m in a top-quality team, and I’m happy to be here with such high-quality players. It will also be a way to test myself, to improve my level, and I think I’m ready to do that.”

With multiple trophies to his name from his time at FC Porto, João Mario brings valuable experience to Juventus. The club will now look to utilise his strengths as they prepare for the new season, hoping he can play a significant role in their pursuit of domestic and European success.