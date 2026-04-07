Joao Mario scored his first Serie A goal for Bologna this weekend, continuing an impressive run of form since joining the club on loan from Juventus in January. The midfielder has quickly adapted to his new environment and is beginning to showcase the qualities that once made him a highly regarded prospect.

Juventus had initially believed they had secured a top talent, but he struggled to convince the coaching staff to grant him regular playing time. As a result, Luciano Spalletti opted to move him on, facilitating a swap deal involving Emil Holm during the last transfer window.

Revival at Bologna

Since arriving at Bologna, Mario has established himself as a key figure in the team. He has secured a regular starting position and delivered a series of strong performances, becoming one of the club’s most reliable players in recent matches.

His impact was evident again at the weekend, when he played a decisive role against Cremonese. Mario opened the scoring after just three minutes in a 2-1 victory, setting the tone for an important win and further enhancing his growing reputation at the club.

Juventus Set to Move On

Bologna is keen to retain his services beyond the current loan spell, recognising the value he has added to the squad. However, Juventus appears to have a different plan, particularly with Spalletti expected to remain in charge next season and continue placing his trust in Holm.

According to Calciomercato, there is unlikely to be a second opportunity for Mario at Juventus, and the club is prepared to offload him at the end of the season. His recent form could prove beneficial in that regard, as it is likely to attract interest from multiple clubs.

If demand increases, Juventus may be able to secure a favourable transfer fee, potentially benefiting from competition among interested sides. Mario’s resurgence has therefore not only strengthened Bologna but also improved his prospects ahead of a crucial summer window.