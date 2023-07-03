Joe Barone reveals everyone knows where Zaniolo wants to play

Fiorentina executive Joe Barone has praised Nicolo Zaniolo and commented on the attacker’s future as he continues to be linked with a move to Juventus.

Zaniolo is a lifelong Bianconeri fan and has admitted he would be delighted to move to the club if the chance comes.

Several top Italian clubs have him on their radar and could plot a move for him in this transfer window.

The likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan have both been linked with a move for the Galatasaray man, which could scupper Juventus’ plans for him.

However, Barone appears to confirm the attacker certainly has a preference for the Black and Whites.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Zaniolo is an excellent player, and he is currently a player of Galatasaray. Lately, I have heard that he is interested in joining Juventus. So, I believe he will remain at Galatasaray with interest from Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the top Italian talents around the world and will certainly make us a better team if he makes the move to join us.

The attacker is one man we do not want to miss out on, but we may have to sell some players in this transfer window before we can add him to the group.