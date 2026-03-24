Luciano Spalletti is expected to remain the Juventus manager for an extended period, or at least beyond this season, and John Elkann is firmly in support of that decision. While Juventus are not yet a perfect team, there has been clear progress since his appointment, with the Old Lady showing notable improvement in both performances and results.

Supporters have responded positively to these changes, as the team now plays with greater confidence and purpose. Juventus are pushing to finish the season inside the top four and secure a return to the Champions League, making the coming weeks particularly significant for the club and its manager.

Progress Under Spalletti

Spalletti has brought a renewed sense of structure and belief to the squad. His influence has helped the players perform with more consistency, and there is a growing sense that the team is moving in the right direction. The improvement in mentality has been just as important as tactical adjustments, with Juventus appearing more competitive in key fixtures.

Elkann has acknowledged this progress and expressed his confidence in the manager’s work. He said via Il Bianconero:

“The men’s team has also begun to show progress since Luciano Spalletti ‘s appointment as coach last October. Spalletti has brought new energy to the locker room, restoring the hunger and determination to win.”

Building for the Future

Spalletti is widely regarded as the best manager Juventus have had in some time, and there is optimism about what he can achieve with the right support. If the club strengthens the squad with suitable profiles at the end of the season, Juventus could become significantly more competitive across all competitions next term.

Recruitment will play a crucial role in determining the team’s trajectory. It will be interesting to see which players are added to the squad and how effectively they adapt to Spalletti’s system. With continued backing from the club’s leadership and further improvements on the pitch, Juventus could soon re-establish itself as a dominant force both domestically and in Europe.