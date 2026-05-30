Juventus remain committed to strengthening their squad this summer despite missing out on qualification for the Champions League, with the club’s leadership determined to support Luciano Spalletti in the transfer market.

The Bianconeri will compete in the Europa League next season, a situation that could make it more challenging to attract some of the most sought-after players in world football. Nevertheless, Juventus continue to benefit from their standing as one of the most successful and recognisable clubs in the history of the game.

While the absence of Champions League football may influence certain transfer decisions, the club remain confident that their reputation and long-term ambitions will continue to appeal to high-quality players during the summer window.

Elkann Reassures Juventus Manager

John Elkann continues to place his trust in Spalletti and also maintains confidence in Damien Comolli as the club prepares for the next phase of its rebuild.

When the three figures met this week, discussions were reportedly centred on reassurance, planning, and the direction of the squad ahead of the new campaign. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the club’s objectives and assess how best to strengthen the team during the transfer window.

Transfer Plans Remain on Track

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Elkann assured Spalletti that Juventus would remain active in the market this summer despite the financial impact of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Although missing out on Europe’s premier club competition has affected revenue, Juventus still have resources available to invest in new signings. The club are prepared to back their manager as they seek to improve the squad and address key areas requiring reinforcement.

Spalletti is understood to be eager to reshape parts of the team, and Juventus believe he deserves a stronger group of players capable of competing at a higher level. As a result, recruitment plans remain a priority despite the setback.

The club have already drawn up a list of transfer targets, and Spalletti is expected to play an active role in both planning and recruitment decisions. Juventus hope this collaborative approach will help ensure the squad is strengthened effectively ahead of next season and better equipped to achieve its objectives.