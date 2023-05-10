John Elkann discusses the worrying Premier League growth gap again

Juventus supremo John Elkann has again discussed the need for something drastic to be done to European Football to close the gap between it and the Premier League.

The English top flight is arguably the most successful league in the world and continues to deliver some fine performances on the global stage, both on and off the field.

However, the key difference between it and most leagues in the world is how much money it attracts from investors.

The team that finishes bottom of the Premier League could earn more money than a team that finished first in Several top leagues in Europe.

This gap is a motivation for the new Super League, which Juve supports and Elkann insists the Bianconeri is a part of the solution to a problem.

He explains via Football Italia:

“Football is very important for our country and Europe. Juventus are not the problem, but part of the solution.

“Right now, Italian football must be strong, and European football must be strong because as we’ve seen, the Premier League continues to strengthen creating a worrying gap.”

Juve FC Says

The Premier League is one of the world’s most attractive products, and it is why investors rush to it to ensure they can get a piece of it.

If the Super League can help European football become that big and attractive, it would be great, but there are too many teams to cater for in Europe.