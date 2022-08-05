John Elkann doesn’t believe Juventus are Scudetto favourites

The leader of the Agnelli Family John Elkann believes Inter Milan and not Juventus is the strongest team in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri didn’t win a trophy in the last campaign, and they have bolstered their squad with some new players.

Inter won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup, but they missed out on the league title to AC Milan.

All three clubs have been installed as early favourites to win this season’s Scudetto title.

The Bianconeri have a good chance of making it happen if their men stay fit and deliver fine performances.

However, Elkann seems to believe they have more work to do, and he says the favourite for the title is Inter.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “We have to be careful because the Italian championship is more difficult compared to the past.

“Inter are the strongest, they are structured to win, without forgetting Milan and also Roma who have done a great job on the market.

“It will not be easy for Juventus, the Italian championship has grown in level and not it will not be easy even at a European level”

Juve FC Says

After our poor campaign the last time, we need to keep our focus on improving and forget about winning the title this season.

We must work hard to win game by game instead of focusing on our long-term goals.

If we can achieve this, winning the title might come easier than we think.