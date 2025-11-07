John Elkann has reaffirmed the Agnelli family’s commitment to maintaining their controlling stake in Juventus, putting an end to ongoing speculation about a potential sale of the club. Despite recent challenges on and off the pitch, Elkann made it clear that the family remains fully devoted to guiding the Bianconeri back to their position as one of Europe’s elite football institutions.

The last few seasons have been difficult for Juventus, with inconsistency and managerial changes affecting their performances. These struggles have led to rumours that the club could be sold to new investors eager to revitalise its fortunes. However, such reports have been firmly dismissed by Elkann, who has underlined the family’s long-standing connection to the team and their continued belief in its future success.

The Agnelli Family’s Enduring Commitment

The Agnelli family has controlled Juventus for over a century, a period during which the club became synonymous with success and professionalism. Their influence has shaped not only the sporting side but also the business model that has allowed Juventus to remain one of Italy’s most recognisable institutions. Although recent results have not matched the club’s high standards, the family’s position remains resolute. They are confident that Juventus will once again achieve consistent triumphs in domestic and European competitions.

Juventus continue to boast some of the most talented players in Italian football and are actively working to strengthen their squad. The management’s strategy is focused on sustainable growth, both on and off the field, ensuring that the club can compete effectively without compromising its long-term stability.

Elkann’s Response to Sale Speculation

When questioned about the possibility of a change in ownership, Elkann, who has taken a more direct role in overseeing Juventus since Andrea Agnelli’s resignation, provided a clear response. As quoted by Calciomercato, he stated: “Our desire is to remain fully committed to Juventus. We are proud to have been its controlling shareholder for over a century.”

His remarks leave no doubt about the Agnelli family’s intentions. Their deep-rooted connection to Juventus remains as strong as ever, with no plans to relinquish control. For the club’s supporters, Elkann’s words serve as reassurance that the family’s legacy and leadership will continue to shape the Bianconeri’s journey towards future success.