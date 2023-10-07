John Elkann, the President of Exor, the parent company of Juventus, has emphasised his commitment to rebuilding the club following a period of turbulence and financial challenges.

Juventus has faced the consequences of unfavourable financial decisions made by the previous board, and Elkann is leading a transformation in how the club operates, both on and off the field.

Despite reports suggesting that the Agnelli family, who have owned Juventus for a century, might consider selling the club, Elkann acknowledges the significance of their long-standing ownership of one of the world’s biggest football clubs. He firmly asserts that the club is undergoing a fresh start, essentially starting from scratch, in their efforts to rejuvenate and strengthen Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The 2023-24 campaign is a celebration of a 100-year bond between my family and Juventus and it’s also a year zero because it’s the year from where Juventus restart from a more solid base.”

Juve FC Says

Juve needs a new start after the turbulence we have experienced in the last few seasons.

A change is needed on and off the pitch and we trust the leaders to take the necessary steps to ensure things are done rightly.

We have learnt several lessons from the failures of the last few terms and this will help us make better decisions in the rebuild.